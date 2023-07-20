ISLAMABAD – Countrywide rains on Thursday brought the life to a standstill in major cities including Rawalpindi/Islamabad by causing urban flooding, frequent traffic jams and power outages.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the wet spell to continue with occasional heavy falls during the next 2-3 days.

Overcast conditions, high velocity winds and downpour, however, made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level across the country.

Rain-wind/thundershower occurred in upper/southeast Sindh, Punjab, northeastern Balochistan, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm):

Sindh: Chhor 36, Sukkur 13, Dadu and Mithi 07 each, Khairpur and Mohenjo Daro 03 each, Larkana and Rohri 02 each.

Punjab: Chakwal 22, Bahawalpur (City 20, Airport 13), Islamabad Airport 12, Lahore (Qurtaba Chowk 28, Iqbal Town 18, Gulshan-e-Ravi 17, Lakshmi Chowk 16, Samnabad 16, Chowk Nakhuda 15, Farrukhabad 09, Jail Road 08, Pani Wala Talab 06), Attock 08, Murree 07, Layyah 05, Kasur and Khanewal 03 each, Multan Airport 02, Rawalpindi and Kot Addu 02each, Bhakkar, Sialkot City and Sialkot Airport 01 each.

Balochistan: Zhob 18, Bar Khan 03, Kalat and Khuzdar 01 each.

Kashmir: Rawalakot 14, Muzaffarabad (Airport 10 City 04), Garhi Dupatta 04.

Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 07, Astore 04, Bunji, Skardu and Gilgit 01 each.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 05, Parachinar 03 and Cherat 01.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating most parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, and Pothohar region including Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh during Thursday evening /night.

Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Potohar Region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Sindh during the forecast period.

On Friday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region including Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Sindh during the forecast period.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala and Lahore from 20th to 22nd July.

Significant rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit- Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Heavy rain may cause flooding in local nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of Balochistan during the forecast period.