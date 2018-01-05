Wet spell at scattered places likely

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, federal capital, FATA, GB and Kashmir in next 24 hours while dense fog to grip plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Wet spell is likely to hit scattered places of Malakand, Hazara divisions and at isolated places in Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Quetta, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. . A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 to 36 hours, an official of Met office told APP.

However, a shallow westerly wave is likely to approach northwestern parts of the country on Thursday, he told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, however, light rain occurred in Quetta while traces at Karachi. Minimum temperature recorded on Thursday were Skardu -10°C, Astore, Gupis -08°C, Gilgit -07°C, Hunza -06°C, Kalat, Bagrote -05°C. Dir -04°C, Quetta -03°C, Chitral -03°C, Murree 00°C, Islamabad 01°C, Peshawar 02°C, Lahore, Muzaffarabad, Faisalabad 04°C, Multan 05°C, Karachi 10°C and Hyderbad 11°C.—APP