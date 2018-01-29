Wet spell likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in upper areas of the country nd rain at isolated places of Punjab and Khyber Pakhunkhwa in next 24 hours of the country. Wet spell is likely to hit Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Quetta and Zhob divisions, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and isolated places in Bannu, Peshawar, Kohat, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Kalat divisions and federal capital whereas cold and dry weather will continue elsewhere in the country.

However, chances of fog over plain areas of Punjab and Sindh are also expected during this time span. Rain-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Quetta, and Zhob divisions, FATA, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir while at isolated places in Bannu, Peshawar, Kohat, Kalat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions and Islamabad on Monday and Tuesday.

Under the new spell snowfall is also forecast in Malakand division, Gallyat, Naran, Kaghan, Murree, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country whereas dense fog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab and Sukkur division.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Sunday were: Skardu -07°C, Quetta, Gupis, Kalam, and Astore -05°C, Kalat, Chitral -04°C, Gilgit, Rawalakot, Dir, and Parachinar -03°C.—APP