WESTERN SAHARA: ISSUE OF DECOLONIZATION OF THE LAST COLONY IN AFRICA. ALGERIA’S SUPPORT IS PRINCIPLED AND CONTINUOUS IN DEFENSE OF INTERNATIONAL LEGITIMACY

President MR. ABDELMADJID TEBBOUNE, In the meeting of the African Peace and Security Council, Addis Ababa- 09/03/2021



-The issue of Western Sahara will never be extinguished by statute of limitations or by a fait accompli policy.



-Africa confronted European colonialism with all methods, including the military method. It also overcame the system of racial discrimination, apartheid, and it remained for it to liquidate the last colonial issue.

-The dangerous escalation and violation of the cease-fire is a result of a policy of systematic obstruction against the course of negotiations and repeated attempts to impose reality on a founding member state of our African organization.

-The African Union must restore its role in resolving the conflict in the Sahara, in the face of some flimsy arguments that we hear here and there.

-The role of the African Peace and Security Council should be activated for a just and final solution in Western Sahara.

-There is an illegal exploitation of the wealth of Western Sahara and several attempts are made to change its human composition.



-We ask the United Nations to add its voice to that of our organization, for the immediate appointment of a UN envoy for the Western Sahara case.

-We also ask the United Nations to instruct the MINURSO mission to address human rights violations in Western Sahara.



-We must recall the international and continental references on the Sahrawi issue, including Article 4 of the Constitutive Act of the African Union, which stipulates respect for borders and the prevention of the use of force and threats between states.

-Algeria calls for direct and serious talks between the Kingdom of Morocco and Western Sahara under the auspices of the African Union and the United Nations, for a new cease-fire and the revival of the path of self-determination of the Saharawi people as stipulated by the United Nations and our African organization.

-We express our deep hope that the language of dialogue will be given priority, to enable the Saharawi people to live in dignity and security, to contribute to achieving unity and integration as all nationals aspire to.