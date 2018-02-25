Western route to change fate of KP’s southern districts: Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-azl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Sunday said new era of development would start in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the completion of western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Maulana expressed the views during his visit to the under construction western route in Rehmani Khel Yarak area. On the occasion, he also discussed various aspects of the western route with Director Project National Highway(NHA) Farid Ullah Khan. Maulana Fazl said the western route was a dream, which had been realized today. After completion, it would change the fate of the area as the people would be able do business with the entire world. He alleged that an industrial zone was to be set up in Dera Ismail Khan but unfortunately the provincial government had shifted it to Rashakai district of Nowshera. He said the JUI-F would struggle for the development of Dera Ismail Khan and would not tolerate any kind of injustice. He said work had been expedited on link roads which would connect Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan with Punjab.APP

