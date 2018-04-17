West-Russia relations

Relations between Russia and the Western bloc led by the US have touched the lowest ebb. The standoff actually started with the poisoning of a Russian former spy and his daughter in England with both sides accusing each other for the incident and this pushed both the sides to expel diplomats.

However, the US has expelled about sixty Russian diplomats along with closing Moscow’s Consulate in Seattle while Russia reciprocated by sending back sixty Americans and ordering the closure of the US Consulate in St Petersburg. About one hundred and fifty Russian diplomats have also been ousted from nearly 30 other countries.

Despite pushing the already volatile world again to the era of Cold War, the West needs to review its policy and refrain from steps that further deteriorate their relations with Russia. The honourable UN Secretary General is also urged to intervene and play the role of a mediator to calm down the situation between the two sides.

BABA FAIZ

Via email

