West Pak refugees in IOK get state subject

Srinagar

The Kashmir Economic Alliance Chairman Mr Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan has expressed serious over the news reports that numerous West Pakistan Refugees living in Jammu and Kashmir have acquired privileges which only the permanent state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir can enjoy.

In a handout, Khan who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) said, in other words the West Pakistan Refugees have been given some undercover State Subject.

He said the issue raises serious questions, as the special status of this state was being compromised through such nefarious designs.

“Kashmir issue awaits resolution in line with the UN resolution but such nefarious designs of granting the status of state subjects to outsiders will only dilute any possible solution of the dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. “Every human has a right to live with dignity but it cannot be at the cost of the integrity of Jammu and Kashmir as a special state, which is waiting for resolution to the long pending dispute,” Khan said.

He however maintained that not only the ruling PDP-BJP alliance but even parties like Congress were responsible for the mess by having sown the seeds of such nefarious designs aimed at eroding special status of Jammu and Kashmir from time to time. Asking the government to come clear on the issue, Khan appealed the civil society in Kashmir to rise to occasion. He also sought attention of Indian intelligentsia.—RK