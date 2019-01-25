West Indies women to play three T20Is in Karachi

Lahore

In a major step towards the revival of international cricket in the country, Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday confirmed that the West Indies women’s cricket team will play three T20 Internationals in Karachi in the build-up to ICC Women’s Championship fourth round fixture.

The three T20Is will be played on Jan 31 ,February 1 and 3,at the Southend Club, following which the two sides will go head to head in three ODIs in Dubai on Feb 7, 9 and 11. The first ODI will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while the second and third ODIs will be played at the ICC Academy.

As part of their series preparation, the 2016 ICC Women’s World T20 champions will arrive in Dubai on Jan 26, before travelling to Karachi on Jan 30. Meanwhile, the Pakistan women’s cricket team has already begun preparations for the series by attending a training camp presently in progress in Karachi.

The news of the West Indies women’s cricket team tour to Karachi comes at the back of the commitment from around world’s 35 leading men’s cricketers, including AB de Villiers, to participate in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019 matches in Lahore and Karachi.

This will be the West Indies women’s first tour to Karachi in 15 years. In March/April 2004, the West Indies played a drawn Test in Pakistan and won a seven-ODI series 5-2.

“The visit of the West Indies women’s team to Karachi is great news not only for Pakistan cricket but for women’s cricket in general. We are thankful to Cricket West Indies and their players for trusting the PCB and agreeing to play three T20Is in Karachi,” PCB Chief Operating Officer, Subhan Ahmad said here.

“The decision of Cricket West Indies (CWI) endorses our position that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other country. On behalf of the PCB, I would like to say that we are confident that this tour will go a long way in the complete revival of international cricket in Pakistan”, he said

He said PCB and CWI have a very long history of collaboration and mutual respect, and this decision further illustrates strong relationship between the two boards.—APP

