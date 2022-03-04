West Indies upset New Zealand in first WC game

West Indies women began their 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup campaign with an upset win over New Zealand. Deandra Dottin defended 6 runs off the final over to seal a 3 run win for her side.

New Zealand, the heavy favorites in the contest, managed to score 256 runs before being bowled out against the target of 260.

Hayley Matthews starred with the bat for the West-Indies hitting a 128-ball 119 courtesy of 16 fours and 1 six. She was promoted to open in the absence of Rashada Williams, who continues to recover from a concussion. The Barbadian found little support from others along the way but managed to string three fifty-plus stands, with Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, and Chedean Nation as the West Indies managed to set a target of 260 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga.

Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, and Amelia Kerr picked up six wickets between them to lead New Zealand’s fightback.

In reply, New Zealand failed to string any major partnerships together as regular wickets dented their hopes of chasing down the score.

Their captain Sophie Divine struck a magnificent 108 but failed to see her side through as her dismissal via return catch by Chinelle Henry left New Zealand needing 45 off 29 balls.

Jess Kerr and Katey Martin kept the Whiteferns in the game with New Zealand needing 24 runs off 17 balls. The pair picked 14 off the penultimate over to bring it down to a run-a-ball in the final over.

Deandra Dottin threw a wrench into the home side’s plan as two singles and three wickets in the space of five balls made certain that West Indies upset New Zealand.