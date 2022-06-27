Cricket West Indies has decided to name Hayley Matthews the new captain of the Women’s team in place of Stafanie Taylor.

The Board officially announced its decision on its website.

Taylor had held the post since being appointed captain in 2015 and lead her side to the 2016 T20 World Cup title as well as the semi-final of the ODI World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year.

She has so far scored 5298 runs in 145 ODIs and 3121 runs in 111 T20Is, in addition to taking 152 wickets and 98 in the formats respectively. In total, Taylor captained the West Indies to 25 wins in 62 ODIs and 33 wins in 55 T20Is.

Hayley Matthews was Taylor’s deputy since 2018.

The 24-year-old made her debut for West Indies in 2014 and played a leading role in her side’s 2016 T20 World Cup triumph.

She was the Player of the Match in the final against Australia where she made a 45-ball 66.

So far she has scored 1764 runs and has taken 78 wickets in 69 ODIs and has 1055 runs, and 58 wickets in 61 T20Is.

The recommendation by the women’s selection panel to make Hayley Matthews the new captain was reportedly ratified during the CWI board of directors meeting on June 24.

“I am both humbled and honored to be given the opportunity to captain the West Indies women’s team,” Matthews said. “It is definitely an exhilarating feeling and I welcome the experience to lead and learn with open arms. This team has been very close to my heart from the beginning of my professional career eight years ago and the influence of Stafanie’s leadership throughout those eight years has played a major role in the player I am today

“I would like to thank Stafanie for her astounding leadership of the team over the years. We’ve accomplished some of our biggest milestones with her at the forefront and I look forward to continuing playing alongside her.”

Her first series in charge is expected to take place “later this year”.