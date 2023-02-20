West Indies women got the better of Pakistan women’s cricket team during their all-important T20 World Cup game at Boland Park to all but eliminate them from the competition.

Needing a win to keep their chances of progressing from Group 2 alive, Pakistan instead fell 3 runs short of the 117-run mark despite a great bowling effort.

Choosing to bat first, West Indies looked to be well on their way towards a gigantic target as Hayley Matthews (20), Rashada Williams (30) and Shemaine Campbelle (22) gave their side a great start before Pakistani bowlers pegged them back to restrict them to 116/6 from their 20 overs.

Nida Dar once again led their efforts with the ball, picking up two wickets for 13 runs in her four overs while Sadia Iqbal, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu and Tuba Hasan pitched in with a wicket each.

Her two scalps helped Dar become the joint most wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is with 125. She can pass that mark in Pakistan’s final game against England.

In reply, Pakistan was jolted early as their only Centurian, Muneeba Ali (5) and her opening partner Sidra Ameen (8) were back in the pavilion with just 15 runs on the board.

Captain Bishmah Maroof (26) and Nida Dar (27) managed to string a partnership together but the slow buildup cost Pakistan in the end.

Needing 18 runs in the final over, Aliya Riaz (30) managed to bring the equation down to 5 from 1 but the Windies held their nerve to seal their win.

Pakistan still stands a narrow chance of making it to the next round of the Women’s T20 World Cup despite losing to West Indies but their hopes hinge on winless Ireland beating India while Pakistan must beat unbeaten England in their final game on 21st February which is unlikely.