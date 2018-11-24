West Indies claw back late on 17-wicket day

Chittagong

All the ingredients of an exciting Test match, that is often the case on a spicy pitch, frothed out in the last two sessions in Chattogram. After Shimron Hetmyer and Shane Dowrich made 63 each to give West Indies some breathing space, 17-year old Nayeem Hasan became the youngest ever debutant to take a five-wicket haul. But Bangladesh’s tendency to collapse was sparked in the final hour and 15 minutes of an absorbing second day.

West Indies spinners Jomel Warrican and Roston Chase took two wickets each as the home side crawled to 55 for 5 at stumps, extending their lead to 133 runs. But they have plenty of rebuilding remaining on the third day with Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan the unbeaten batsmen at the crease.

Warrican removed Imrul Kayes in the second over of the innings, bowled with a left-arm spinner’s classic that spun between bat and pad. Soumya Sarkar had a second failure in the game, caught at first slip where Kraigg Brathwaite took a juggling catch off Chase. He then removed Mominul Haque, who made his eighth Test hundred in the first innings, with a delivery that spun back into his pads. Mominul opted out of a review after discussion with Mohammad Mithun.

Shakib Al Hasan’s dismissal was the biggest moment, though. With his side reeling on 35 for 3 with more than 11 overs remaining in the day, the Bangladesh captain slog-swept Warrican straight to deep midwicket off the second ball he faced.

After a little resistance, Devendra Bishoo removed Mithun for the second time in the game, this time the Bangladesh No. 4 played back to a fullish delivery, and was bowled.—APP.

