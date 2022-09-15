West Indies have become the latest side to announce their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

In a surprising move, T20 stalwarts Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have been left out of the 15-member squad while Evin Lewis makes a return to the international side.

The left-handed batter last played for West Indies in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

West Indies has also included two uncapped all-rounders Yannic Cariah and Raymon Reifer in their World Cup squad which will once again be led by Nicholas Pooran while Rovman Powell serves as his deputy.

Desmond Hayens, CWI’s lead selector explained the decisions while taking in action during the ongoing Caribbean Premier League.

“We had a meeting with Andre Russell earlier in the year.”

“We’re still not convinced, he’s not performing as well as we would like to see him in the competition (CPL). I think in the situation with Andre Russell, we’ve decided to just move on, and look for someone who’s in form, and doing well in the T20 format.”

The two-time champions will open their World Cup campaign against Scotland on October 17th.

India, England and Australia, among other teams, have already named their squads while Pakistan will announce the team today (September 15th)

West Indies T20 World Cup Squad:

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith