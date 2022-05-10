West Indies have announced their 15-member limited-over series squad that will take on Pakistan and Netherlands.

The team will feature in three one-day internationals against each opposition while the two series will also mark Nicholas Pooran’s reign as their limited over captain after Pollard’s retirement.

Pakistan and West Indies series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, while it will be the first time West Indies and the Netherlands face off in a bilateral series.

The team features a noticeable omission in Jason Holder who has been left out to rest after being a regular member of the squad while Evan Lewis misses out after failing to meet fitness criteria.

Veterans Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have again been omitted from the squad while CWI confirmed that Shimron Hetmyer was unavailable for selection to be at home for the birth of his first child.

The ODI squad features three new faces in fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shermon Lewis, as well as batter Keacy Carty who becomes the first player from St. Maarten to be selected for the West Indies Men’s side.

While Seals and Lewis have been a part of the red-ball squads, it is the first opportunity for the pair in limited-overs cricket.

On Carty’s inclusion, lead selector Desmond Haynes said: “We were impressed with Carty and the way he goes about his innings, we saw several glimpses of his ability the way he played against England earlier this year for the CWI President’s XI. We hope that giving him this opportunity he will recognize the importance of representing West Indies.

“We also have a very good group of young fast bowlers who have demonstrated their ability and we want to use these two tours to give them opportunities in the 50-over format.”

West Indies squad for ODI series against Netherlands and Pakistan:

Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Fixtures:

June 8: 1st ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

June 10: 2nd ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

June 12: 3rd ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi