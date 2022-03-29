West Indies and Ireland tours confirmed for Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that Pakistan will host West Indies in June while also confirming that Ireland’s women’s cricket team will visit Pakistan for the first time in their history.

Rawalpindi has been chosen as the venue to host the matches against the West Indies which are set to be held from 8-12 June.

The ODIs were part of the West-Indies’ tour of Pakistan in December 2021 but were rescheduled after a Covid-19 outbreak in the West Indies’ side left them with no reinforcements.

Pakistan will host West Indies as part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. The top seven-placed sides from this event plus ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which will be staged next year in October/November.

PCB also revealed that Ireland’s women’s cricket team will also visit Pakistan for the first time in their history while revealing the women’s teams’ schedule for the calendar year.

The extensive international and domestic schedule includes a home series against Sri Lanka and Ireland as well as the team’s participation in the Commonwealth and Asian Games this year.

After eight-and-a-half years of absence, PCB has also revived its Under-19 tournament.

The series against Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played from May 18 to June 7 as part of the ICC Women’s Championship cycle.

Pakistan will tour Ireland in July for a triangular series which also includes Australia and immediately follow that by taking part in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July-August.