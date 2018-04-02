West Indian cricket team’s arrival proof of peace in Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that arrival of West Indian cricket team matter of pleasure and proof of peace in Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Shehbaz Sharif said that we warmly welcome West Indian cricket team as it unbolted doors of international cricket in Pakistan and it is hoped that cricket teams of other countries will also visit in the days to come.

The Chief Minister said, “Cricket is very popular game in Pakistan and arrival of West-Indies cricket team in Pakistan is good news for Cricket lovers.”

He said that success arrangement of PSL matches in Lahore and Karachi have also paved way for restoration of international cricket.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and West Indies were two big names of cricket’s world and people will surely enjoy the contests between the two.

Orignally published by INP