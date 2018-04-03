West Indian bowler Permaul out of Pakistan T20Is due to ankle injury

Karachi

West Indian bowler Veerasammy Permaul has been ruled out of the remaining T20Is against Pakistan after suffering an ankle injury during the opening match on Sunday.

The 28-year old twisted his ankle while bowling against Pakistan in the first T20I at Karachi’s National Stadium on Sunday. He had to be stretchered off the field and was taken to a nearby hospital for tests.

“The results show no fracture in his ankle but confirm muscle rupture which requires at least a week to recover,” said an official of Pakistan Cricket Board attributing Jimmy Adams – Cricket West Indies’ director.

Pakistan outclassed a depleted West Indies by 143 runs in the first of three-match T20I series by a mammoth margin of 143 runs. The teams meet today in the second T20I and on Tuesday for the third and final match.

Permaul will remain with the squad and there is no replacement being called in his place, which means the touring squad is now curtailed to 12 players.—Agencies