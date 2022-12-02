West and its manipulation of the media

Living in this digital era, we can’t ignore the dimensions media influences our generations. Following this, the west has picked its puppet play and wants to treat media as a flexible entity being controlled by strings extending back to them.

Examining the pattern in which the West operates to exploit the media into selective activism and ensuing the underlying humanitarian ground cases, we can conclude, without any doubt, the West lays down the heavy framework of anti-Muslim bigotry. Many cases can be echoed to justify how the West sways media against Islam.

We can’t overlook how the western media whitewashes Israelis regarding their masquerade against Palestine.

On April 15, Israeli police attacked worshipers at the holy site of Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. They used stun grenades, tear gas, and rubber-coated steel bullets, injuring over 150 people. Since then, Israeli forces have launched new incursions, detaining over 300 Palestinians.

However, the western media coverage of this situation routinely labels it as “complicated,” portraying state violence as “clashes” and “tensions” between two sides. The Associated Press, the New York Times, the Guardian, the Wall Street Journal, NBC News, and others use language that ignores the power disparity between the Israeli military apparatus and the indigenous Palestinian people.

In the same way, China has repeatedly protested such fabricated depictions of conditions in Xinjiang, alleging that the western media has consistently painted an inaccurate picture of life there.

Twitter and Meta asserted that several Western assets “created fake personas with GAN (Generative Adversarial Network-computer-generated) faces, posed as independent media outlets, used memes and short-form videos, attempted to start biased hashtag campaigns, and launched online petitions: all tactics were observed to menticide public into grabbing the forced interests through the eyes of guided media. The data is significant as it highlights the limitations of utilizing unauthentic strategies to increase engagement and establish influence online.