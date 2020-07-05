West again trying for presidency

News Desk

This is not the first time the rapper has made the claim to run for President It’s been five years since Kanye West first declared his intent to run for presidency. Considering it was during a time the rapper was making many… interesting statements throughout that period, we chose to laugh it off as one of his notorious antics. But now it’s happening again. West, once again, has taken to Twitter to let people know he is running for president. Before this, he had spoken in November about his presidential run for 2024. Apparently, he already got his first endorsement from Elon Musk… ?