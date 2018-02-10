Werner Liepach appointed new ADB DG for Central, West Asia

Manila

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Werner Liepach as the new Director General for its Central and West Asia Department (CWRD), a statement said.

As Director General, Mr. Liepach will lead ADB’s engagement with 10 countries in the region, including Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. He will oversee ADB’s regional portfolio, which now stands at $18.6 billion, comprising 155 projects.

Mr. Liepach will manage seven sector divisions at ADB headquarters and 10 country offices, covering energy; environment, natural resources and agriculture; transport, public management, financial sector and trade; regional cooperation and operations coordination; social; and urban and water development.

He will also supervise ADB’s engagement with the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation program, one of the largest regional cooperation programs in Asia.

“Central and West Asia are in a time of tremendous change as countries across the region expand trade and continue to reduce poverty,” said Mr. Liepach. “ADB will continue to work with governments and development partners across the region to ensure inclusive growth through increased connectivity and enhanced physical and social infrastructure.”—TNS