Welshman Richard is ‘Madley’ in love with IPL

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Dubai

Famous British auctioneer Richard Madley is on his way to Bangalore (was scheduled to reach there on Thursday) to play off the field in IPL in front of an audience this weekend.

Speaking exclusively, he said, “just like the last ten years I am equally excited by the prospect of conducting the eleventh IPL auction. Back in 2008 I had no idea that this would become a permanent fixtures on the world cricket calendar. No one foresaw how big this event would become -with the cricketing world following the bidding with interest and excitement”.

“This year’s auction will be the biggest yet – with the purse rising ever higher due to new broadcasting rights. We can therefore expect some high prices to be paid.

The bidders have become more savvy over the years and it is noticeable how their bidding strategies have developed. “, he believes.

“There will be highs and lows – surprises and disappointments- in this auction -just like in previous years. In this weekend’s auction “Right to match” will be an important aspect which will keep me alert throughout”.

Madley returned to watch IPL games on three occasions -including South Africa in IPL 2. He watches many games live on TV in the UK.

His reputation as the IPL auctioneer means that he is less likely to work in rival leagues.

“The most memorable auction will always be the first in 2008. No one had any idea what was going to happen that day – including the franchise holders, players, organisers and the auctioneer. What a brilliant concept was created by Lalit Modi all those years ago. He has left a real legacy”, Madley added. .

“People always ask me about the money -which is of course extraordinary. I however do not dwell on the prices when on stage as the most important player is the next one to be drawn out of the velvet back”, he signed off.

Interestingly, Madley recently qualified ECB Level One umpire and sees a lot of similarities between umpiring and conducting the IPL auction.