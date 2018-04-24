Wells for Pak-US partnership on issues of peace

Discusses restrictions on Pakistan diplomats with FS

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

US Department of State’s Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Ambassador Alice Wells arrived in Islamabad on Monday.

She is visiting Pakistan for a second time this month.

Earlier, Wells visited Islamabad and Karachi from March 28 to April 3 and held meetings with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, National Security Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and Army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa. During this visit her discussions centered on matters relating to South Asia and Pakistan’s stated commitment to eliminate all terrorist groups present within its borders, as well as shared interest in building economic and commercial ties that benefit both nations.

In the aftermath of the Tashkent conference on Afghanistan, Ambassador Wells noted the growing international consensus on the way forward to achieving peace in Afghanistan and the meaningful role that Pakistan, partnering with the United States, could play in achieving a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan.”

In Karachi, Wells discussed with Sindh officials ongoing efforts by the US to build strong economic and people-to-people ties with the people of Karachi and Sindh. Wells met Minister of Interior Ahsan Iqbal, SAFRON Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail, and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Country Representative Ruven Menikdiwela.

She is accompanied by senior officials from US National Security Council.

Wells met with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and discussed bilateral relations with focus on the code of conduct prepared by Washington to impose travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats in the US. These restrictions reportedly will come to force from the 1st of next month.

According to sources, the foreign secretary presented Pakistan’s viewpoint on the matter and expressed the resolve to sort out the issues through negotiations.

The two envoys also discussed Afghan situation and other regional issues.