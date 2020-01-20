Wells appreciates Pakistan’s efforts against illegal US immigrants

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief US diplomat for South Asian affairs Alice Wells on Monday said that the issue of illegal Pakistani immigrants in the United States has been resolved to a great extent.

She made the comment during a meeting with Interior Minister retired Brig Ijaz Ahmad Shah. “We appreciate the Pakistan government’s cooperation on the matter,” Wells said, while adding that her government wants to come up with a strong system [for dealing with illegal immigrants] that can be used in the future. Welcoming the idea of developing a system to deal with illegal immigrants, Shah said that a stronger system to verify travel documents has already been created. He further told Wells that a system has also been created for the monitoring of international non-governmental organisations (INGOs). “The organisations that we have reservations about are given the chance to present their perspective,” Shah said.

The two sides also discussed Pakistan’s progress on matters raised by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). “It is heartening to see that Pakistan’s government has made significant progress on these matters and that too in a short time,” Wells said. Wells arrived in Islamabad on after wrapping up her tour of India and Sri for a four-day visit to Pakistan centred around talks on bilateral issues.