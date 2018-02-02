Well-done team Pakistan

It is quite appreciable that after somehow not clicking together and losing tests and ODI series, Team Pakistan has finally come in its real spirit and ended tour of New Zealand by not only winning T20 series 2-1 but also in the process claiming No 1 spot on the T20 rankings notified by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Cricket enthusiasts at home who were earlier quite disappointed with the poor performance of our batsmen as well as bowlers are now quite happy that the team has clicked together by doing pretty well in the T20 series outplaying the home side .

As per media reports, PM S.K. Abbasi has also done well in not wasting time, telephoned skipper Sarfraz Ahmed felicitating Pakistan team over its T20 victory and told him that the whole nation is proud of its national team and the top position in the ICC ranking and win in T20 series quite commendably demonstrates the hard work and determination of the national team and its management.

Quite obviously when cricket team loses in the international matches, it disappoints the enthusiasts and when it secures thumping victories against opponents like it has done in New Zealand ending the tour on a positive note, the people at home are happy, jubilant and celebrate, keep the winning spirit going and continuing making us happy and jubilant.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

Related