Well done, Punjab: WHO

Lahore : The PML-N President, Mian Shahbaz Sharif has lauded the pro-active participation and the enthusiasm demonstrated by the rank and file of PML-N supporters, particularly applicants for the elections to the National and Provincial Assemblies in the forthcoming elections. He was talking to a delegation of party workers from various districts of the Punjab who met him here in Lahore today. Mian Shahbaz Sharif told the visiting delegation that it is very heartening to know that there has been a great amount of enthusiasm among those who applied for the tickets as well as the PML-N workers and he said that this also shows the confidence of the party and its leadership based on the performance of the PML-N in the last 5 years, both in the Federal Government as well as government in the Punjab province. He also referred to the fact that the delivery of the PML-N has achieved widespread recognition not only in Pakistan and its people but also internationally as well. In this regard the PML-N President, who served as Chief Minister of the Punjab for the last decade, cited the appreciation of the World Health Organization (WHO) which stated on June 6, 2018 in its tweet: “well done Punjab”, and the WHO publicly acclaimed the outstanding performance of the Government of Punjab in strengthening the immunisation for improving the health of children, particularly in controlling and curtailing deadly diseases. Mian Shahbaz Sharif said that we have not only protected the lives of hundreds of thousands of children but we have also promoted the welfare of the general public by providing them access to quality healthcare and good educational facilities, essential ingredient that were not there in the past. He said that the healthy and polio free development of our children is our passport to a prosperous Pakistan.

