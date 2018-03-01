Welfare of policemen top priority: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri has said that policemen were our assets and their welfare would be ensured at every cost.

He stated this while addressing the policemen during his sudden visit to Police Training School where he had the lunch along with subordinates.

SP (Headquarters) Sumera Azam and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The IGP asked the officials to improve the quality of meal and everyone whether on lower or high cadre can have the meal form the police mess. He said that no laxity would be tolerated in ensuring quality atmosphere to the policemen.

Mr. Temuri said that policemen are our assets and they would be cared at every level.

He asked the police officials to contact him in case of any problem or issue with them as his doors are always open. “ We are like a family and I would try to resolve your issue on priority,” he said adding that all of us would have to work like a team to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.—APP

