Welfare orgs’ role in prosperity of Sindh is appreciable: Zubair

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair has said that the role of welfare organization in the progress and prosperity of the Sindh province is appreciable.

He said this while talking to Chairperson of Pakistan Red Crescent Society Shehnaz Hamid who called on him, said a statement on Thursday.

Zubair said that role of welfare organizations in the betterment of the people particularly the people of far-flung areas are appreciable.

Governor Sindh said that Red Crescent had rendered unique services in the provision of medical facilities to the flood affectees of the province and in their rehabilitation works. He also lauded red-crescent for installing water-pump in collaboration with Canadian-red-crescent in 10 villages of Tharparkar as well as the provision of health facilities by the red-crescent in the said areas.

On the occasion, chairperson of Red Crescent Shehnaz Hamid apprised the Governor Sindh about the performance of the organization and its future planing. —APP

