Welfare of masses top priority of govt: Murad

Zafar Ahmed Khan

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has told the Asian Development Bank (ADB) that after edu-cation his top priorities are water, sanitation, urban transport and improvement of road network, there-fore his government may be assisted accordingly.

The chief minister said that the top priorities he has assigned to education, health, water & sanitation, urban transport, improvement of road network.

“The overall improvement of social sectors is need of hour, therefore we are focusing on it,” he said.

While holding a meeting on Thursday with a dele-gation of Asian Development Bank led by its Direc-tor General, Central West Asian Department (CWRD) Mr Werner Liepach. The other delegation members include Ms. Rie Hiraoka Director Social Sector (CWRD), Xiaohong Yang Country Director, Pakistan, Mian Shaukat Shafi Senior Project Offi-cer, Nasruminallah Mian, PRM Senior Programs Officer, Ms. Sana Masood, Project Director. Chair-man P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput and secretaries of different departments also attended the meeting. Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, provincial secretaries of Finance, Works & Services, Transport, education and other concerned attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that his gov-ernment has conceived a plan to install desalination plant to provide drinking water to the people of this megalopolis city of Karachi. He added a similar water supply and drainage schemes are being planned for other districts of the province also. The Asian Bank DG assured the chief minister of tech-nical and financial support. It was agreed that the provincial government through P&D department would provide details of the proposed desalination plants, water and drainage schemes to the P&D.

Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem said that un-der the ADB sponsored Sindh Provincial Improve-ment Program (SPRIP) of $227.5 million six roads of 328 km have been constructed and their work has almost been completed.

Share on: WhatsApp