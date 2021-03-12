Welfare of jawans top priority: AIG PHP

In line with the directives and vision of Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani, steps are being taken for the welfare and regularization of the police force on priority basis to boost morale of the personnel.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Head Office here to distribute regularization letter in which Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif distributed regularization orders among 30 contract employees.

Newly Regularized employees include 5 junior clerks, 2 Naib Qasid, 14 langris and 9 sweepers.

It is worth mentioning that the regularization process of these employees was delayed for 6 years which was completed due to the special efforts of Additional IG PHP Shahid Hanif, DIG Dr. Abid Khan and SP Headquarters Afzal Nazir.

Expressing good wishes for the future of the regularized employees, Additional IG Shahid Hanif said, “I am deeply happy today to give PHP employees their due right and I congratulate all the regularized employees especially those 5 fourth class employees who improved their cadre and have been promoted to Junior Clerk.

He directed the employees to work to the best of their ability for the prestige of Punjab Highway Patrol and leave a clear impression of their character and work.

Always be polite with the general public.