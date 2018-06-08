Welfare of citizens is our focus: Masood

Mirpur (Ajk)

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the government is focusing on the welfare of the people and effectively taking steps to provide citizens with access to the best possible facilities and services with prime focus to turn Azad Jammu Kashmir a true model welfare state.

The president expressed these views while distributing cheques to deserving citizens here in Rawalakot late Wednesday. Earlier, the President also distributed sewing machines and wheelchairs amongst deserving people in Ajira, Bagh.

While addressing the attendants, the President assured that the government is taking every possible step in helping provide for the underprivileged by empowering them to become independent, resourceful and useful citizens of the country and earn a respectable means

Thereafter, at Rawalakot Circuit House, officials of the District Administration Poonch including Hameed Mughal, Commissioner Poonch; Ansar Yaqoob, Deputy Commissioner Poonch; and Usman Mumtaz, Assistant Commissioner Rawalakot comprehensively briefed the President on various development schemes initiated in Rawalakot, especially in the Constituency 3 and 4. Besides, the ongoing projects, the President was also informed of projects related to the provision of water and construction of new link roads.

President AJK instructed the departments concerned to ensure the timely completion of all projects in accordance with the best construction practices and standards.

“Welfare of the general public is our foremost priority and we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all citizens are provided universal access to health, education and modern municipal services”, said the President.

President Masood Khan also instructed that necessary measures may be taken for ensuring the cleanliness of Banjosa lake and providing the best possible facilities at al tourist attraction points and emphasized that tourism is promoted throughout AJK.—APP