Welcome West Indies

It is a very happy moment for Pakistan that after almost 8 years, an international team is coming for playing a full series. From the deep of heart we welcome the West Indies cricket team in our country. We hope it will be one of the best series in Pakistan for both teams. We expect some fun and entertainment in the matches. Again we wholeheartedly welcome the guests and looking for some memorable moments with the series.

MUNEEB MAQSOOD

Turbat

