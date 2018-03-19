After a long gap of almost nine years, there is gonna be an international cricket series to be held in Karachi between Pakistan and the West Indies. There are three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches between the two teams starting from 1st of April, the second on 2nd April and the final will be contested on 4 April.

It was something astonishing to hear the tour but the Chairman of PCB Mr Najam Sethi has continuously been doing a lot for the development of Cricket in Pakistan. On the other hand, the final of the 3rd edition of PSL will be held in Karachi. Day by day we are witnessing good conditions in the country because of sports. I wholeheartedly congratulate Mr Najam Sethi, Cricket lovers in Pakistan and the people of Karachi for the successful agreement of the series with West Indies and we welcome West Indies on our soil.

HAMMAL KHAN

Turbat

