Welcome to peaceful Pakistan

After the condemnable event of 9/11 and participation of Pakistan in the war of terror, an extreme wave of terror entered in the country. Terrorist attacks, including suicidal ones, took the life of many, leaving the injured behind. The terrorist bombers started bombing major buildings, embassies and religious places. Pakistan was considered as no longer safer place for foreigners. The international businesses were closed or shifted from the country. The flights from many airlines were also suspended for an indefinite period due to the worsening security situation.

To stop terrorist attacks and bring peace back into the country, Pakistan Army took an initiative to counter the militants. Pak Army conducted a number of military operations against militants. These military operations against Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups were aimed at strengthening Law & Order situation in the country. Hence, after 10 years of sustained efforts and sacrifices, peace has been brought back into the country. The tourists’ attraction and the strategic peaks of Swat and northern areas were cleared. The cultural heritage of these areas stands restored and the areas handed over to political management. Pakistan’s security forces deserve appreciation for their extreme effort to bring security situation back to normal. The improved security situation is attracting foreign companies to start their operations again. The efforts of the new Prime Minister to revitalize Pakistan’s tourism industry have contributed to it.

British Airways will operate its flights directly from Heathrow Airport to Islamabad Airport in June 2019. Previously, British Airways had suspended its flights after Marriott Hotel was bombed in 22nd September 2008. The flight operations were abandoned due to the worsening security situation. The British High Commission announced, “The newest long-haul aircraft, the Boeing 787 Dream-liner will also land at Islamabad Airport. British Airways are the first western airline to resume its services in Pakistan.

MAEMUNA SADAF

Via email

