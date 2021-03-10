‘Welcome to nature’ – Ayesha Omar launches own beauty line

The Bulbulay star, Ayesha Omar has set her foot into the world of entrepreneurship by launching her skin care brand, Ayesha O Beauty,
The brand is based on the concept of ‘natural’ skin care products.
Omar has always been a strong proponent of achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and living up to that idea, the actor endorsed her brand around the same narrative. Omar vows that her brand is 100% natural, vegan, cruelty free, and paraban-free.
The ardent fans and friends have shown immense love to the Bulbulay star and are eager to try her newly launched beauty products.
Earlier, the actor shared a series of pictures in which she was seen ravishing in a flowy white gown. The pictures were symbolic of her beauty products that are filled with the natural goodness.