‘Welcome to nature’ – Ayesha Omar launches own beauty line

The Bulbulay star, Ayesha Omar has set her foot into the world of entrepreneurship by launching her skin care brand, Ayesha O Beauty,

The brand is based on the concept of ‘natural’ skin care products.

Omar has always been a strong proponent of achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and living up to that idea, the actor endorsed her brand around the same narrative. Omar vows that her brand is 100% natural, vegan, cruelty free, and paraban-free.

The ardent fans and friends have shown immense love to the Bulbulay star and are eager to try her newly launched beauty products.

Earlier, the actor shared a series of pictures in which she was seen ravishing in a flowy white gown. The pictures were symbolic of her beauty products that are filled with the natural goodness.