Welcome to Canada!

The Syrian conflict, which has been going on for the last eight years, has created the worst humanitarian crisis. Half of the country’s population that is about 11 million has been either killed or forced to flee their homes. In such a critical situation, the honourable Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, through social media, has offered refuge to the displaced Syrians in Canada.

Mr Trudeau said that those fleeing persecution, terror and war, Canadians will welcome them regardless of their faith. PM Trudeau is drastically accelerating the entry of refugees from Syria and so his Administration has admitted 39,671 refugees from Syria into a country with a population of about 36 million. The great step of Justin Trudeau demonstrates that humanity is still alive. He proved it by arranging a carrier for Muslim Syrians of the war zone and making them the permanent residents of Canada so they never have to carry the stigma of being called refugees.

SAROSH SULTANA

Karachi

