Welcome role of Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, which hosted an international conference on Afghanistan, has offered to host peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in an effort to help end more than 16 years of war in the country. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev told senior diplomats from regional as well as NATO member states that his county was ready to create necessary conditions, at any stage of peace process, to arrange direct talks with the Taliban.

The moot was the first such event hosted by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who came to power in 2016 and has pledged to open up the resource-rich nation of 32 million to the outside world. The conference proved successful as a clear consensus emerged among its participants to support the peace process and the Uzbek President deserves credit for this, who pledged to explore all avenues for a specific solution to the longstanding problem. It is also important to note that Uzbekistan has declared the moot would not be a one-time exercise as the country would continue its efforts to seek a peaceful and negotiated settlement of the crisis. There have been some demands that Afghan peace talks should be held on some neutral ground and with this in view both the Afghan Government and Taliban should respond positively to the offer of Uzbek President. As there are no pre-conditions for initiation of talks, we hope Taliban would break their silence and agree for direct talks when there are pledges and prospects that they would be made part and parcel of the national mainstream. Tashkent Declaration is also a clear message to the world that the regional countries prefer only negotiated settlement and there is only partial hurdle from the United States, which is still banking more on use of force than talks for restoration of peace in the troubled country.

Related