Welcome move by parliamentarians

IN a welcome development aimed at ensuring smooth functioning of the National Assembly, Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday constituted a 13-member Committee of the Parliamentary Leaders on ‘conduct’ comprising heavyweights, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif and former President Asif Zardari, to oversee and examine matters relating to the conduct of members.

The need for such a Committee was felt by the members from both the Treasury and Opposition benches after the proceedings were marred due to personal attacks and use of objectionable and un-parliamentary language from both sides affecting the working of the Assembly so much so that the Standing Committees of the House are yet to be formed – the creation of which is important to take forward the process of legislation on important matters. Millions of rupees of the national exchequer are spent on the proceedings of the House and if the members will not act responsibly and with maturity, they will mere lose trust of the public which will not be in the interest of democracy. Therefore, in this backdrop, the creation of the Committee is a step in the right direction and one expects that the members of the Committee including the political heavyweights will make it relevant and effective forum by acting in the most responsible manner whilst rising above personal vendetta, and then the same should be mirrored in the proceedings of the House. This Committee should work in a bipartisan manner and also be fully authorized to take action against the members violating the code of conduct. The Assembly now needs to get to work in a serious manner and move forward in aspirations of the people. Both the Treasury and the Opposition parties have a role to play in this regard. Mudslinging or sloganeering will not help solve the issues but only make the elected representatives a laughing stock in the eyes of public. Also outside Parliament, the political leaders need to create such an environment that cools down political temperature. Instead of targeting each other, the focus must be given to addressing the problems faced by the country and its people.

Share on: WhatsApp