‘Welcome Mah-e-Ramzan’ seminar to highlight significance of month

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Wednesday held ‘Welcome Mahe-Ramzan’ seminar to highlight the significance of the Holy month and its impact on human lives. It was the third consecutive year, that the University celebrated the advent of the Ramzanul Mubarik. It was part of its consistent efforts projecting the teachings of ‘Quran and Sunnah’ through educational pursuits and by holding Seerat seminars and conferences.

A ‘naatiya Mushaira’ was also arranged on the occasion. There was also launching ceremony of special journal on Seerat-un-Nabi.

Prominent religious scholar Prof. Dr. Habibur Rahman Asim was the key-note speaker who elaborated various aspects of the Holy Month that carries numerous blessings of Allah Almighty and is a source of well-bring of the people.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over the seminar said that the University has achieved a leading position in teaching of the Seerat-un-Nabi and set up a separate department for this purpose.

The annual enrollment in this discipline at BA-level has reached around 70,0000. The University has prepared special academic courses on Seerat studies for the students of BS, M.Phil and PhD. It was going to hold third international seerat conference in October next. It was also decided to give special award on best book on Seerat-un-Nabi on annual basis.—INP

