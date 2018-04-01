Welcome home Malala

It is a pleasure to hear Malala, a victim of terrorism, come back home and speak her mind. Pakistan has suffered because of adventurism which dealt a blow to Jinnah’s Pakistan, which continues to bleed. Unfortunately this has driven Pakistan to financial insolvency, intrigue and an endless conflict which has resulted in death, misery and displacement of millions of innocent victims.

Malala Yousafzai is one such victim, who had courage and moral strength to come out of this with added vigour to wage a struggle against this evil mindset which has plagued life and destiny of millions. What an irony that Musharraf seeks iron clad guarantees for his security and promises of immunity from accountability, as conditions for return, but Malala, a victim of senseless policies of adventurists like him, find comfortable. It is your belief in Almighty Allah which gives you strength that ill-gotten money cannot buy.

We owe it to Quaid and our future generations to hold accountable those responsible to serve as deterrence, those who may dare to even think about putting at stake destiny of this country to achieve their selfish short term benefits. Pakistan will InshaAllah survive and prosper by adopting Quaid’s vision of modern democratic welfare state.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

