Weinstein apology

The Harvey Weinstein Hollywood Film Producer known more after “Me-Too cases” involved in more than 70 harassments cases, requires forgiveness in Television interview, Saying his focus now and in future is only his family.

The media industry person who got more popularity due to his nefarious actions than his profession by the world media has eventually come to realise his wrongs, which may be forgiven by all and media (electronic and print media). His apology must be accepted in way henceforth no any mass media may talk and publish Me-Too issues with special reference to citing Harvey Weinstein Name, who wants to focus his family as a part of routine life.

M AZAM SHAIKH

Larkana

Related