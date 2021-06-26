Weightlifter Talha secures Olympic berth

Lahore

Accepting a request from the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), the International Olympic Committee has confirmed that local weightlifter Talha Talib has been offered invitation place in -67kgs category for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

“The Olympic Games Tripartite Commission has finalised the Invitation Places in collaboration with International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) and Talha Talib has succeeded in securing the Invitation place in -67kg in Weightlifting for the Tokyo Olympics.

This is the first time that he will be participating in the Olympic Games representing Pakistan.

Talha has clinched Medals in Commonwealth (bronze), South Asian Games (gold) and International Solidarity Weigh­tlifting Championship (gold) for Pakistan,” a POA press release stated on Friday.

With the induction of Talha, Pakistan will be also be represented in participation in athletics, badminton, judo, shooting and swimming during the July 23-Aug 8 Tokyo Games.—Agencies