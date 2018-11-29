Weighted blankets: How they work

WEIGHTED blankets, sometimes referred to as gravity blankets, were once a tool of therapists and psychiatry clinics. Now, they have gone mainstream. But whether there are any health benefits to using weighted blankets to ease anxiety and other issues remains a matter of debate, with some experts even cautioning these 25-pound blankets might pose a hazard to children.

Weighted blankets are harmless when they are used for teens or adults, said Teresa May-Benson, an occupational therapist with the nonprofit Spiral Foundation in Newton, Massachusetts. But it should be noted that two deaths have been linked to the misuse of weighted blankets: one of a 9-year-old boy with autism in Quebec who had been rolled up in a heavy blanket, and one of a 7-month-old baby. The blankets have a long history of use in a type of occupational therapy called sensory integration therapy. This treatment is sometimes used to help people with autism or other disorders to focus on sensory experiences, which experts say may boost these individuals’ ability to regulate their emotions and behavior. Weighted blankets are one tool therapists use to provide “deep-touch pressure,” May-Benson said.

“It’s very much based in deep pressure helping to calm that arousal level in the system and to help with self-regulation,” May-Benson told Live Science. Dozens of companies now sell the blankets, typically for between $150 and $300. The blankets are touted as relaxation aids and anti-anxiety tools, sometimes a little too readily; Kickstarter recently asked the makers of the “Gravity Blanket” to tone down the language used to advertise this blanket on the site.

The makers’ original wording had claimed that the Gravity Blanket could treat ailments including insomnia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety, Stat News reported. But Kickstarter, a crowdfunding site, prohibits users from touting their products as cures or treatments for medical conditions.

The idea behind deep-pressure touch is that it stimulates the release of serotonin and dopamine, two neurotransmitters that tend to make people feel more relaxed. Some research suggests that slow and gentle touch can stimulate portions of the limbic system, the brain’s network for processing emotion and fear. Many people with sensory-processing disorders are hypersensitive to touch, May-Benson said, and deep pressure can help desensitize and calm them.

Share on: WhatsApp