WEF’s acknowledgement

THE World Economic Forum (WEF) has ranked Pakistan ahead of India in terms of emerging economies of the world. The WEF ranked India at 62nd position in the list of emerging economies, while China and Pakistan were ranked at 26th and 47th position respectively. Last year, India ranked at number 60 among the 79 emerging economies, while China was at number 15 and Pakistan at 52.

This acknowledgement of Pakistan’s economic ranking would surely rebut propaganda of elements who claim that former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s claims about state of the economy were either false or exaggerated. Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal too has been declaring that Pakistan has the potential to be in top ten economies of the world by 2030. If the country can improve its score by five points in just one-year and that too despite tumultuous political developments and the resultant instability and confusion, then one can justifiably expect that the country would achieve the ambitious target if it were allowed to move forward smoothly. It is argued that the chief reason behind Pakistan’s emerging status is China-funded loans and investments made under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with Pakistan following pattern of Argentina and Vietnam. No doubt, CPEC has unleashed a number of infrastructure projects, which together with abundant availability of power, would help attract other investors as well in different sectors of the economy. Already, world renowned companies have lined up for establishment of their manufacturing and assembly plants for cars and other vehicles, several players are entering into the country’s online financial sector, more and more countries are opening their bank branches in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and UAE have shown renewed interest in investment in different areas and stock market is performing well. There are reasons for optimism but what we need is political stability and continuity of policies.

