Weeping Thar!

Innocent babies are considered as the beautiful flowers of garden but those flowers are victim of malnutrition and starving in “Thar”. In Thar lack of food, water and other essential ingredients for life are imposing rapid ratio of deaths of new born babies. In detail, the process of death of newborn babies is too old up to date. Their mothers are crying and saying at the death of their kith and kin that they are helpless and deprived of basic facilities like food, water and other essential ingredients. In January and early Feb 2019 the number of deaths is almost 88.

According to the health department, every year 1500 children die due to malnutrition, starving, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote areas. According to new report of International Food Policy Research Institute, Pakistan is standing at 106 among 119 developing countries, as the nation faces serious hunger problems and lags behind India and even most of the African states, according to a report. This is because of lavish lifestyles for a few, but poverty for too many others. And our government is completely unable to cope up with these challenges and issues to resolve them for public sack. It is the responsibility of government to attempt best technological and economical efforts and frame policies to provide basic facilities like food, water and other essential ingredients for life in those deserted and remote areas to assist people.

SIRAJ AHMED NAREJO

Larkana

