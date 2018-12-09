Weekly Review: Investors’ confidence likely to return

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Karachi to address macro-economic concerns and take businessmen into confidence.

Moreover, OPEC members and its allies are currently in Vienna to agree on terms regarding oil production, which will have an impact on price of crude oil.

Although expect the market to be ranged bound next week. “Attractive valuations could revive investor’s interest,” analysts at Arif Habib Limited said.

The market remained jittery during the week due to sudden devaluation of Pak Rupee against greenback and higher than expected interest rate.

The market lost 1,335 points DoD at the beginning of the week.

However, the bulls rushed in the next day briefly after PM’s assurance that govt. is working on devising a communication mechanism with the SBP to prevent confusion regarding Pak Rupee depreciation against USD.

However, bears dominated again amid rumors of Finance Minister’s resignation. Furthermore, concerns over falling reserves and rising circular debt kept the momentum lackluster.

Consequently, the KSE-Index shed 1,934 points (down by -4.8 percent) WoW, settling at 38,562 points.

Sector-wise negative contributions came from i) Commercial Banks (-343 points), ii) Oil & Gas Exploration Companies amid falling oil prices (-279 points), iii) Fertilizer (-264 points), and iv) Oil & Gas Marketing Companies (-232 points) owing to weak sales numbers.

Whereas, positive contributions were led by Tobacco (18 points) and Miscellaneous (7 points). Meanwhile, scrip-wise negative contributions were led by i) PSO (-125 points), ii) ENGRO (-105 points), iii) OGDC (-100 points), HBL (-100 points) and PPL (-81 points).

Whereas, PMPK (19 points), SHFA (7 points) and SCBPL (5 points) contributed positively to the index.

Foreign selling continued this week clocking-in at USD 2.5 million compared to a net sell of USD 51.1 million last week.

Selling was witnessed in Cement (USD 1.9 million) and Exploration & Production (USD 1.8 million). On the domestic front, major buying was reported by Insurance Companies (USD 18.9 million) and Individuals (USD 12.1 million). Volumes during the week settled at 163 million shares (up by 3.1 percent WoW) while value traded arrived at USD 58 million (down by -19 percent WoW).

