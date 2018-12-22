Weekly Review: Advance tax reduction, foreign inflows will trigger the nerves of investors’

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

Besides Advance tax reduction and foreign inflows, year-end portfolio adjustment may trigger equity market in the upcoming days whereas updates on the judicial front have once again brought politics at the forefront which may also have an impact on the KSE-100 index. “However, in the medium term, we may expect some inflows from the UAE ($3 billion) and China ($2 billion) and as the country secures foreign financing from friendly countries in order to manage its twin deficits and dwindling FX reserves, confidence in the market may be restored,” analysts at Arif Habib Limited said.

They also expect potential help from the IMF would also reinstate confidence of other global lenders like the ADB and World Bank in the Pak economy. This week witnessed several high-level events to the likes of rebalancing of FTSE (foreign selling in the domestic bourse), rate hike by the US FED (global equities appear less enticing), as well as release of CAD figures (contraction on a YoY basis), FDI data (inflows drop YoY) and improvement in FX reserves.

As a result, the market remained range bound and ended down by 0.87 percent WoW to close at 38,251 points. Sector-wise negative contributions came from Oil & Gas Exploration Companies (374 points), Commercial Banks (177 points), Insurance (14 points), iv) Pharmaceuticals (10 points), and Miscellaneous (8 points). Scrip-wise laggards remained PPL (176 points), HBL (120 points), POL (99 points), OGDC (76 points) and FFC (42 points). On the flipside, sectors that positively contributory were Tobacco (78 points), Food and Personal Care products (30 points) and Oil & Gas Marketing Companies (25 points). Foreign selling continued this week clocking-in at $12.2 million compared to a net sell of $12.9 million last week.

Selling was witnessed in Commercial Banks ($4.5 million) and Exploration & Production ($2.7 million). On the domestic front, major buying was reported by Mutual Funds ($6.6 million) and Companies ($6.3 million). Volumes during the week settled at 105 million shares (down by 13.4 percent WoW) while value traded arrived at $33.9 million (down by 16 percent WoW). Sharing the viewpoint to’ Pakistan Observer’ The Secretary General Pakistan Stock Exchange Brokers Association, Adil Ghaffar said, besides jubilation on foreign inflows, federal government for the betterment of PSX have decided to slice the Advance tax on sale, purchase of shares to be reduced to 0.01pc through supplementary budget next month.

