Weekly PSX report: KSE 100 likely to remain positive on hope of better economic condition

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Stock market likely to witness some positivity on expected improved economic situation, analysts said.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited highlighted that current climate at the domestic equity bourse affirms that the economy remains under siege and investors continue to attach hopes to Prime Minister Khan’s international trips and potential inflows from friendly countries.

Moreover, with the Pakistan government unable to reach agreement on the stringent terms of the IMF, a bailout package from the global financier has been put off till January 2019.

That said, with no progress thus far and State Bank of Pakistan’s reported foreign exchange reserves falling below that $7.5 billion mark, market trajectory appeared dreary this week to close at 40,869 points (down by 1.90 percent WoW).

Sector-wise negative contribution came from Oil & Gas Exploration Companies (329 points) amid fall in international crude oil prices, Commercial Banks (278 points) as the idea of higher interest rates during the IMF bailout tenure has waned off to an extent, Oil and Gas Marketing Companies (72 points), and Fertilizer (59 points).

Whereas, positive contributions were led by Cement (53 points) and Chemical (21 points). Meanwhile, scrip-wise negative contributors were HBL (129 points), POL (119 points), OGDC (96 points), PPL (82 points), and UBL (36 points).

Foreign selling continued this week clocking-in at $11.60 million compared to a net sell of $24.1 million last week.

Selling was witnessed in Cement ($ 3.8 million) and Exploration and Production ($3.6 million). On the domestic front, major buying was reported by Insurance Companies ($8.0 million) and Banks / DFIs ($4.1 million).

Volumes during the week settled at 157 million shares (down by 27 percent WoW) while value traded arrived at $56 million (down by 23 percent WoW).

Other major news: i) Pakistan, UAE agree to transform ties into long-term strategic economic partnership, ii) UBL announces voluntary liquidation of NY branch, iii) Government, IMF fail to reach agreement, and iv) Fertilizer industry reluctant to cut urea prices.

