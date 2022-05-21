Weekly inflation up by 1.42 pc

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 19 for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 1.42 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 175.08 points against 172.63 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 16.54 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 1.46 percent increase and went up from 182.03 points in last week to 184.69 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 1.58 percent, 1.54 percent and 1.52 percent and 1.30 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 33 (64.71%) items increased, 04 (7.84%) items decreased and 14 (27.45%) items remained stable.—APP