LAHORE – The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended on August 10, 2023 recorded an increase of 0.69 per cent on week on week basis and 30.82pc on year on year basis.

The SPI is computed on weekly basis to assess the price movement of essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country.

The SPI comprises of 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

As per the data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Friday, major increase is observed in the prices of food items during the week.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 29 (56.87pc) items increased, 05 (9.80pc) items decreased and 17 (33.33pc) items remained stable.

Prices of chillies powder increased by 3.72pc, powdered milk (3.65pc), pulse mash (3.13pc), garlic (2.39pc), sugar (2.3pc), chicken (2.27pc), salt (1.84pc) and eggs (1.74pc).

On the other hand, decrease is observed in the prices of vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.59pc), LPG (0.79pc), cooking oil (0.78pc), mustard oil (0.48pc) and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.1pc).

The year on year trend depicts increase of 30.82pc. Prices of wheat flour increased by 131.81pc, cigarettes (109.57pc), gas charges for Q1 (108.38pc), tea Lipton (95.19pc), rice basmati broken (84.09pc), chilies powder (72.94pc), rice irri-6/9 (72.74pc), sugar (67.9pc), chicken (65.87pc), gurh (58.93pc), gents sponge chappal (58.05pc), potatoes (57.02pc) and tomatoes (53.66pc).

Decrease is observed in the prices of onions (28.77pc), electricity for Q1 (16.63pc), pulse masoor (16.04pc) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.93pc).