Weekly inflation up by 0.64pc

Islamabad

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended on April 5, for the combined income groups, witnessed an increase of 0.64 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 222.51 points against 221.09 points last week, according to latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review also witnessed decrease of 0.89 per cent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 also increased by 0.60 percent as it went up from 208.76 points in the previous week to 210.02 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001 to 12,000, Rs 12,001 to 18,000, Rs 18,001 to 35,000 and for income groups of above Rs 35000 also increased by 0.65 percent, 0.69 percent, 0.67 percent, and 0.60 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 12 items registered decrease, while 26 items increased with the remaining 15 items prices unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included garlic, petrol, eggs, diesel, firewood, LPG Cylinder, wheat flour, gur, wheat, mash pulse, masoor pulse and gram pulse.

The items, which registered increase in prices included tomatoes, cooked daal, cooked beef, chicken, curd, bananas, lawn, beef, long cloth, mutton, shirting, milk (fresh), onions, georgette, potatoes, red chilly powder, sugar, vegetable ghee (tin), rice basmati(broken), cigarettes, moong pulse, cooking oil (tin), rice (irri-6), electric bulb and vegetable ghee (loose).—APP